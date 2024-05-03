Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Schneider National Trading Up 2.0 %
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Schneider National Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.
