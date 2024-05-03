Scotiabank Lowers Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $230.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.35.

Get Globant alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Globant

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB opened at $179.58 on Monday. Globant has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.61.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Globant by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.