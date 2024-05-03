Scotiabank Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $4.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.72.

Get SunPower alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPWR

SunPower Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $2.18 on Monday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $356.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.58 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. As a group, analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,443,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after buying an additional 145,367 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 18.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after buying an additional 1,279,226 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after buying an additional 531,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 1,125,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.