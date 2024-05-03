Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 51.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $86.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.30. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $54.47 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.89, a PEG ratio of 237.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on STX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

