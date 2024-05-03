Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for IPG Photonics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $80.33 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd increased its position in IPG Photonics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,691,686.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,691,686.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,508 in the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

