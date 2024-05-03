Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Selective Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $96.31. 427,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,715. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $91.99 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.70.

Insider Activity

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.