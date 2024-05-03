Seth P. Bernstein Sells 152,473 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Equitable Stock Up 0.8 %

EQH stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. 2,627,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 27.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Equitable by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Equitable by 8.6% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,452,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,244,000 after purchasing an additional 115,004 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

