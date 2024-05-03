Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Barclays

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $92.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.83.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.74. 550,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 234.50, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.05. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $2,399,715.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,715,541.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $2,399,715.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,715,541.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares in the company, valued at $386,699.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,190,420. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Shake Shack by 122.6% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

