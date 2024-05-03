Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.688 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Shell has a payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shell to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shell Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.38. 2,004,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.02. Shell has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The company has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

