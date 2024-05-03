Sidoti Csr Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Unifi in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $136.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 9.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

UFI traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,675. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. Unifi has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unifi by 115.8% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 186,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 100,054 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Unifi by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Unifi by 1,110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Unifi by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 793,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 89,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Unifi by 0.6% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,371,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

