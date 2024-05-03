Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $73.40, but opened at $78.82. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $75.73, with a volume of 346,459 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 125.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 758,640 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $44,073,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 771.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 673,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,024,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 833,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,742,000 after buying an additional 533,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

