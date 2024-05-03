Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Simpson Manufacturing has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $9.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.6 %

SSD stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.05. The company had a trading volume of 228,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.27 and a 200 day moving average of $180.07. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,784 shares of company stock worth $770,924 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

