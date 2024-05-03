Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Simpson Manufacturing has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $9.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

SSD traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.87. 138,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,176. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,784 shares of company stock worth $770,924 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

