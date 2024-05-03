SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 1.0 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.90. The stock had a trading volume of 215,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,296. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

