Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 469,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,090. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 47.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

