Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.68. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23.
In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $430,596.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,393.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $430,596.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,393.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,839 over the last ninety days. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.
