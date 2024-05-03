Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.

Shares of SWKS traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, hitting $92.51. 3,562,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,731. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.82. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

