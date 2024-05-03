Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) PT Raised to $1.10 at HC Wainwright

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $0.80 to $1.10 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Solitario Resources Stock Up 6.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:XPL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 322,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,173. Solitario Resources has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

