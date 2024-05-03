Songlin Ye Sells 300 Shares of BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00.

BQE Water Stock Performance

BQE Water stock traded down C$0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$61.95. 453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.86. BQE Water Inc. has a 12 month low of C$24.22 and a 12 month high of C$63.00. The firm has a market cap of C$78.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Get BQE Water alerts:

About BQE Water

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.