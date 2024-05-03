Songlin Ye Sells 300 Shares of BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00.
BQE Water Stock Performance
BQE Water stock traded down C$0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$61.95. 453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.86. BQE Water Inc. has a 12 month low of C$24.22 and a 12 month high of C$63.00. The firm has a market cap of C$78.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.69.
About BQE Water
