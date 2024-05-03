Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) vs. Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brixmor Property Group and Sotherly Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Sotherly Hotels 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.38, suggesting a potential upside of 13.18%. Sotherly Hotels has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 63.04%. Given Sotherly Hotels’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sotherly Hotels is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 22.47% 9.84% 3.35% Sotherly Hotels 2.27% 7.81% 0.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Sotherly Hotels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.25 billion 5.43 $305.09 million $0.93 24.11 Sotherly Hotels $173.84 million 0.16 $3.94 million ($0.21) -6.57

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Sotherly Hotels on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

