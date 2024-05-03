SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.38. 11,129,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 50,270,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 405,057 shares of company stock worth $2,587,804. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,340 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 221.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 676,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 44,028 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

