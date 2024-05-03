SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 1.7%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.17. 5,831,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 50,985,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOUN. Wedbush raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 450,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 405,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,804. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 676,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 44,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.