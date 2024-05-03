Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Susquehanna

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.59.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

