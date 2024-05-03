SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $41.87. 7,749,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,212. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

