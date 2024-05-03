SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.60. The company had a trading volume of 191,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,541. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $131.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
