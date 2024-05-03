Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Spire updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25 to $4.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.450 EPS.

NYSE SR traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $61.31. 101,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,231. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08. Spire has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.26%.

In other Spire news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SR. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Spire in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.72.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

