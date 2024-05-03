Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.91.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE SAVE opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $401.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2,369.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 733,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 704,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Free Report

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.