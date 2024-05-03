Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on June 24th

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Spok has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Spok has a dividend payout ratio of 114.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of SPOK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. 211,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,946. Spok has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $291.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.27.

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $464,611.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,483,735.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

