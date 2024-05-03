Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $66.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $2,334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,802,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,802,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $318,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 198,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,066.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,200 shares of company stock worth $8,171,958. 10.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

