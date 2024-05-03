Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $74.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.64.

SPT traded down $17.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,566,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,893. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.09. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,983,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,983,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,200 shares of company stock worth $8,171,958. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,692,000 after buying an additional 3,124,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 853,127 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 334.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 667,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after buying an additional 311,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $14,103,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

