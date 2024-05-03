Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,983,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 43.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 244.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,376 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 16.6% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,609,000 after purchasing an additional 191,471 shares during the period.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

