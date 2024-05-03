Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

SPT traded down $17.65 on Friday, hitting $30.50. 6,391,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.09. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after buying an additional 853,127 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 334.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 667,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after buying an additional 311,146 shares during the period. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,103,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

