SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $134.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPXC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SPX Technologies from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPX Technologies stock traded up $9.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,449. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $131.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.62.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at $76,936,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,962,146. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,174,000 after acquiring an additional 50,178 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after acquiring an additional 165,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after buying an additional 250,494 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 809,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,800,000 after acquiring an additional 106,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

