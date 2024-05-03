SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 510 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 253.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,092,000 after buying an additional 38,954 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 1,318.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 39,669 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GWRE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.34. 237,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,522. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,435 shares of company stock worth $1,053,821. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

