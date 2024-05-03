SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $393,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,416,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,971. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.96 and a 200-day moving average of $199.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,057,727 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.