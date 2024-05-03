SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $412,000 Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 3,200.0% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,579.85. 53,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,011. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,488.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,445.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,588.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

