SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $434,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,546 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.