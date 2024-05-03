SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 17.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 6.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 6,744 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $191.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

