SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded up $14.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $579.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,306,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $602.66 and a 200 day moving average of $524.81. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.95 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total transaction of $723,795.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,833 shares of company stock valued at $88,270,051 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

