SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,206 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 474,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after acquiring an additional 55,834 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 32,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 11.46%. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

