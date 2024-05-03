SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $381.36. 1,028,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,627. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.56.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,928 shares of company stock worth $87,833,828. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

