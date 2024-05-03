SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $203.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,263. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.20. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

