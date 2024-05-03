SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,101 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 43.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 39,555 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,573 shares. The firm has a market cap of $184.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

