SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,905 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IRM stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,638. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,124 shares of company stock worth $12,563,361. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

