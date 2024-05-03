Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.65. 14,515,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,370,124. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $108.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

