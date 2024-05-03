Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at HSBC from $107.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.11. 22,115,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,469,554. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 38.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Starbucks by 15.5% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 4,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 30,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

