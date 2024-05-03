Status Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Status has a market cap of $154.94 million and $4.06 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011880 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001422 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,976.63 or 1.00015482 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012822 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,882,828,218 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,882,828,217.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03839255 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $3,328,594.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars.

