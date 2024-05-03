Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Sells $44,623.81 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Prakesh Patel sold 23,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $44,623.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $300.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.91.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.67 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stem by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Stem by 16.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP grew its position in shares of Stem by 303.9% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stem by 39.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

