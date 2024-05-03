Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Sells $44,623.81 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Prakesh Patel sold 23,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $44,623.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stem Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of Stem stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $300.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.91.
Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.67 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Stem
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on STEM
About Stem
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stem
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.