Stem (NYSE:STEM) Given New $1.85 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.50 to $1.85 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.23.

STEM traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,185,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,360. The company has a market capitalization of $215.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Stem has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $7.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Stem had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stem will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 14,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $45,616.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 158,204 shares in the company, valued at $501,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 14,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $45,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 158,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $38,410.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 130,418 shares of company stock valued at $238,045 and have sold 578,097 shares valued at $1,291,013. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

