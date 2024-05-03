Stephen T. Higgins Sells 42,767 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,495,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,343,385. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

